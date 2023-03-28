Watch: Kia Soul launches into air after being hit by a runaway truck wheel

Copyright © HT Media Limited
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Mar 2023, 13:05 PM
Highway accidents have become a common thing, and these usually happen when two cars try to overtake each other by over speeding; when the roads are covered in snow or are not in good condition or when people drive recklessly. However, what recently happened with a Kia Soul near Los Angeles, California was none of these. It met with quite an unbelievable situation which led to its flipping in the air and over truning on the road.

After the Kia Soul got hit by the tyre, it launched into the air, going up several feet. (@Anoop_Khatra/Twitter)

The terrifying crash happened when the Kia Soul driving in the left lane, trying to overtake an old Chevrolet Silverado, came in contact with the truck's runaway wheel. When the two vehicles were almost next to each other, the left front wheel of the Chevy came off, coming into the way of the Kia.

After the Kia got hit by the tyre, it launched into the air, going up several feet. It flipped in the air while coming down and overturned during landing back on the ground. It landed on its bonnet and roof. However, that's not where it ended. Due to the speed of the vehicle, it flipped again after landing, and this time it ended up on its wheels with heavy damage all around the bodywork. Fortunately, the shape of the cabin remained pretty much intact.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the event. The driver of the Kia vehicle walked away from the wreckage, as per witnesses, CarScoops reported. No other vehicles got hit in the accident. However, it has not been ascertained why the wheel of the pickuo truck came off in the first place. It could be due to improperly tightened lug nuts.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2023, 13:03 PM IST
