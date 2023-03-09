HT Auto
Speeding SUV collides with two cars, three vending carts in Delhi; two killed

Speeding SUV collides with two cars, three vending carts in Delhi; two killed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2023, 12:40 PM
A speeding SUV allegedly crashed into two cars and three vending carts in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, leading to two deaths and six people getting injured, police told PTI on Thursday. The accident took place the previous day and the police received a call at 7.30 pm in the evening. Upon reaching the spot, it spotted a Mahindra Thar SUV, two other vehicles and three vending carts were found damaged, a senior police officer said.

New Delhi: Wreckage of a car after a collision between three cars and three vending carts, at Vasant Vihar area in New Delhi. (PTI)
During the inquiry of the accident, it was found that the driver of the Thar had caused the accident which injured eight people, including children. Those injured were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where two of the injured succumbed to the injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police - southwest, Manoj C said.

Also Read : Two speeding Ferraris crash on public road, turn into ball on fire

Those injured are the residents of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar, Ekta Vihar, and R K Puram. The deceased were identified as Munna and Sameer.

Right after the incident, the driver of the Thar fled from the spot. However, he was arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence, police informed.

Further investigation has revealed that the accused was an employee of the owner of the car and had access to the vehicle as the owner was not in Delhi.

Overspeeding remains the biggest killer on Indian roads,accounting for more than 70 per cent of fatalities in 2021 under the category of Traffic Rule Violations. The recent road accident report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) shows that over two-third of the victims who died in 2021 were involved in cases of overspeeding of vehicles.

The report stated that there were nearly three lakh road accidents that took place last year due to overspeeding, in which more than 1.07 lakh people died.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2023, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: car accident road accident road safety safe driving
