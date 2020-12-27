Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices in India by up to 2.5% next month

Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices in India by up to 2.5% next month1 min read . 11:04 AM IST
- Because of increase in input costs, several companies have announced an increase in the prices of their vehicles. Volkswagen joins the list.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
German carmaker Volkswagen on Thursday said it will hike prices of its hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento in India by up to 2.5 per cent from next month.
The company joins other automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Nissan, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford India, Isuzu, BMW India, Audi India and Hero MotoCorp, which have already announced that they would hike prices from January due to increased input costs.
"Effective January 2021, Volkswagen India announces a price revision of up to 2.5 per cent across the Polo and Vento models in lieu to the rising input costs," a spokesperosn of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.
The company sells Polo and Vento with price starting from ₹5.88 lakh and ₹8.94 lakh, respectively.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.