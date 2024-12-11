Volkswagen Polo Vivo scores 4 stars in Global NCAP crash test

Volkswagen Polo Vivo has been crash tested by Global NCAP and it has scored 4 stars in the test. When compared, the previous generation model secured a 2-star rating. The hatchback might have been discontinued in the Indian market but it is still going on strong in a few global markets.

The Polo Vivo was tested for the Safer Cars for Africa campaign that was launched back in 2017 with the objective of promoting safer cars across the continent of Africa.

In adult protection, the hatchback scored 23.98 points out of 34 and in child occupant protection, the score was 28.63 out of 49. The protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. The driver’s and passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. Driver’s knees showed marginal protection as they can impact dangerous structures behind the fascia, passenger’s knees showed good protection. Driver’s tibias showed good and adequate protection while passenger’s tibias showed good protection. The footwell area was rated as stable. The bodyshell was rated as stable and it is capable of withstanding further loadings.

In terms of side pole impact, head protection was good, chest protection was marginal, the abdomen showed adequate protection and pelvis showed good protection, side airbags are optional meeting Global NCAP’s availability requirement. In side-impact, the head showed weak protection, the chest showed marginal protection, the abdomen showed adequate protection and the pelvis showed good protection.

Volkswagen Polo Vivo comes with front airbags, belt pretensioners and belt loadlimiter as standard. There are seat belt reminders, ESC and ISOFIX mounts. The car does not offer 3-point belts in all seating positions as standard.

Will Volkswagen bring Polo back to the Indian market?

As of now, Volkswagen has no plans to bring the Polo back to the Indian market. However, as per reports, Volkswagen is preparing a new sub 4-metre compact SUV that will share its underpinnings with the Kylaq. It will be competing against the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Tata Nexon.

This does makes sense because the Polo does lack in terms of space when compared to its rivals. On the other hand, the sub-4 metre compact SUVs is a segment that is currently the most popular in the Indian market.

