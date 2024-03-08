Volkswagen Polo Track launched in Brazil with raised suspension, rugged build

The Volkswagen Polo remains one of the most capable and versatile hatchbacks globally. While it may not be on sale in India anymore, the latest generation continues to be a popular seller overseas and the model has just received a more rugged iteration in the Brazilian market. The new offering is called the Volkswagen Polo Track and you can think of it as a rugged alternative to the hatchback. While it does not go fully hardcore like the ‘Cross Polo’ once was, the new Polo Robust gets more components keeping it together on rough roads.

VW says the Polo Track has been engineered specifically for farmlands in Brazil. The company is targeting farmers with the new Polo Track as its entry-level rugged offering in the country with higher ground clearance and other upgrades.

The Volkswagen Polo Track in Brazil is available with the 1.0-litre engine paired to the 5-speed manual transmission

The Polo Robust gets a slightly raised suspension over the standard hatchback in Brazil. It also gets vinyl seats that are easier to wash after a hard day of labour in the fields or after transporting the produce from the farm to the market. The rugged hatch comes with rubber floor mats and even a trailer hitch to make it more tow-friendly. Lastly, the Polo Robust rides on 15-inch steel wheels, so that it can take on bad roads with much more confidence.

The Volkswagen Polo Robust model is only available with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in Brazil. The motor produces 84 bhp and 101 Nm of peak torque, paired with only the 5-speed manual gearbox. Other features have been carried over including halogen headlamps, Hill start assist, ABS, ESC, Differential Lock, traction control, and more.

The cabin gets vinyl seats that should be much easier to clean over leather or fabric

The new Volkswagen Polo Robust is based on the latest generation of the hatchback underpinned by the MQB platform. This version never made it to the Indian market and the model’s return seems highly unlikely at the moment. Instead, Volkswagen is rumoured to be working on a new subcompact SUV for the Indian market that will be the brand’s most accessible offering and will be positioned below the Taigun. It is likely to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

