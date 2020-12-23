Nissan to hike prices of all models in India next month

Nissan Magnite has created a stir by becoming the most-affordable sub-compact SUV but while its introductory pricing is set to end December 31, its price and that of all models offered by the company in India, will get an additional hike of up to five per cent as well.

Nissan on Wednesday informed that the price hike would cover all models, including those under Datsun, because of rise in input costs. With it, the company becomes only one of many car makers to have announced an impending price hike. "n the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan currently offers Kicks and Magnite in the Indian car market while Datsun sells Redi-Go, Go and Go+.

The Japanese car maker has had to wade through troubled waters for some time now and 2020 has been especially challenging owing to multiple factors the world over. In India though, the company is leaving no stone unturned to return with a bang and Magnite has helped it to create much-needed buzz in the weeks since its official launch on December 2. Many see Magnite as a lifeline for Nissan but the company is also backing itself to strengthen its sales and post-sales service reach across the country.