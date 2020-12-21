Isuzu Motors India to hike prices of pick-up range from January

Utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India on Monday said it will hike prices of its pick-up range - D-MAX Regular Cab and D-MAX S-CAB - from January 1 to offset increasing input and distribution costs.

The increase is expected to be approximately ₹10,000 from the current ex-showroom price, the company said in a statement.

Isuzu Motors India currently sells its D-MAX Regular Cab with prices starting from ₹8.64 lakh and D-MAX S-CAB with starting price of ₹10.62 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

"The increase in price is due to the increasing input and distribution costs," the company said in the statement.

German luxury carmaker BMW too on Monday said it will increase prices of its entire model range in India by up to 2 per cent from next month. Rival Audi has already announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its entire model range, effective from January 1.

(Also read | 2021 Isuzu MU-X SUV launched: All you need to know)

Other automobile makers, including Maruti Suzuki India, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford India have also planned to increase prices from next month.

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp has also announced that it will increase the price of its vehicles by up to ₹1,500 from January 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.