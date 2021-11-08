Volkswagen teases new Polo Track. Will it come to India?

Volkswagen has teased its upcoming compact car Track that it will be launching first in South America. This new model will be the first compact family car from the automaker for the market. Along with this, Volkswagen also announced that it will invest about €1 billion in South America.

The company stated that following the deep recession in 2013, this investment signifies a remarkable comeback in the Latin American market. The automaker is expecting to earn profit in the 2021 financial year.

Volkswagen's Polo Track will be based on the auto major’s MQB platform that also forms the base for multiple models of the brand. The company has kept the details of the upcoming car under wraps and is planning to bring it to the Latin American market in 2023. Volkswagen will manufacture the new Polo Track at its Taubaté factory in Brazil.

There is no word yet if this compact family car will come to India anytime soon. However, if the company decides to bring it here, it seems to suit the requirements of accommodating a family.

Pablo di Si, president and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America highlighted that the high level of future investments in the region demonstrates the great importance of the Latin American market for Volkswagen. “This is based on three key success factors: The excellent productivity of our plants achieved through consensus with the unions, the outstanding performance of the entire team, and our strong focus on the wishes of Latin American customers," he added.

In addition to this, Volkswagen is also aiming to speed up its transformation into a software-oriented provider of sustainable mobility with these new planned investments.