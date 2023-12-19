Volkswagen to bring back physical buttons in new cars in era of touchscreen

HT Auto
In an era when almost every car manufacturer is focusing on touchscreen controls or touch panels inside their respective car cabins, Volkswagen is thinking otherwise. The German automobile giant is planning to bring back physical buttons in its new cars, reveals a report by British automotive publication Autocar UK. Volkswagen has revealed the interior of its ID. 2all concept and previewed what the cabin of its future cars would look like.

Volkswagen ID 2all
The revelation of Volkswagen's plan to bring back physical buttons comes at a time when automakers around the world are being criticised for their over-reliance on touchscreen controls.
The revelation of Volkswagen's plan to bring back physical buttons comes at a time when automakers around the world are being criticised for their over-reliance on touchscreen controls.

Volkswagen's interior designer Darius Watola reportedly said that the ID. 2all previews a new approach for all the future cars the automaker is slated to bring. Also, Watola reportedly said that this move of bringing back physical buttons comes in response to the criticism about over-reliance on touch controls. Volkswagen is not the only automaker to think this way, as several other carmakers too are shifting their strategies in similar lines.

Interestingly, as almost every automaker around the world is increasingly focusing on removing the conventional physical buttons in favour of the touchscreen controls, consumers have been complaining that instead of increasing convenience the touchscreen controls are often proving to be inconvenient and risky as well. This criticism has reportedly propelled Volkswagen to plan to bring back conventional physical buttons in its future passenger vehicles.

Interestingly, this move comes as a complete reversal from the strategy the German automaker took under the former CEO Herbert Diess. It decided to follow in Tesla's footsteps and centralize the majority of its controls to the touchscreen infotainment screen. Volkswagen also removed the physical buttons from the steering wheels and replaced them with touch-sensitive capacitive buttons. This move reportedly frustrated the Volkswagen customers. Volkswagen's current CEO Thomas Schafer has even said that this move has done a lot of damage to the brand. Considering this, the move to bring back physical buttons inside the cabin comes as a significant shift from the automaker's previous strategy.

