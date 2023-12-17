Upcoming Volkswagen ID. 2all teased, set to be its most affordable electric SUV

Volkswagen has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming ID. 2all, which is set to be the brand’s most affordable electric SUV when it goes on sale in global markets. The Volkswagen ID. 2all will be positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs. The concept version was unveiled earlier this year and the offering is set to replace the current generation Polo supermini in Europe.

The Volkswagen ID. 2all shows a new direction for the automaker with more focus towards utility vehicles across the segment. At the time of the unveiling of the concept version, VW dubbed the ID. 2all as “spacious like a Golf and affordable like a Polo. " Moreover, Thomas Shafer, CEO - Volkswagen had said that the the ID. 2all “shows where we want to take the brand."

Volkswagen ID. 2all EV concept promised to deliver a 450 km range on a single charge.

The upcoming ID. 2all will be based on an entry-level derivative of the VW Group’s MEB platform. The concept promised a range of 450 km on a single charge and a price tag starting under $27,000 (approx. ₹22.5 lakh). The design language of the concept resembled that of the Beetle and Golf models in VW’s lineup, albeit with a modern twist. Furthermore, Andreas Mindt, the former designer for Bentley and Audi, was brought back by VW Passenger Cars to lead the design team.

The cabin on the concept also previewed a host of details including a digital instrument console and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. However, we also noticed more controls for different functions, bringing back physical functionality to the cabin. Details on the powertrain are missing at the moment but one can expect a single electric motor on the offering.

The Volkswagen ID. 2all electric SUV is set to go on sale in 2026 in developed markets. Interestingly, the company is also working on new electric offerings for China with the first model based on a new low-cost platform set to enter production in 2026 as well. The new strategy is expected to help VW regain lost ground from BYD in the region. In India, VW is yet to announce an EV strategy with its focus more on ICE models. The company plans to bring the ID.5 though, which will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) as a halo offering from the brand. The VW ID.5 is expected to arrive sometime in 2024 or early 2025.

