Volkswagen ID. 2all concept EV breaks cover; previews people's electric car

Volkswagen has finally unveiled its most affordable electric car in the form of the ID. 2all concept, and it looks like a rebadged version of the Polo or Golf with an ID badge and pure electric powertrain. The German automaker previews the people's electric car through this concept EV. The Volkswagen ID. 2all EV concept comes completely different from the ID. Life that debuted in September 2021.

The newly introduced EV concept gives us a glimpse of the future electric car that will arrive in Europe in 2025 at an expected price of $26,400. The images revealed by the carmaker show it in the light of a pre-production study rather than a futuristic concept car. Upon launch, the Volkswagen ID. 2all concept-derived electric car will be the brand's first FWD MEB model. Its styling offers a preview of Volkswagen's new design philosophy, which according to the OEM's design boss Andreas Mindt is based on the three pillars of stability, likeability and excitement. Dimensionally, the Volkswagen ID. 2all is 4,050 mm long, 1,812 mm wide, 1,530 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

Speaking about its design, the EV looks compact and contemporary to other VW models of the present time. The sharp and fluid-looking LED headlamps blend perfectly with the front panel, which appears to have a chrome bezel or black part. The headlamps come with sleek LED daytime running lights sitting on top. Being an EV, it gets a closed panel upfront instead of a conventional radiator grille. The 20-inch alloy wheel design sitting under bulged wheel arches is not very striking while moving to the rear; it gets a thick LED light strip running through the centre of the tailgate and connecting the taillights. Also, a roof spoiler and rear windshield wiper are visible in the images.

Moving inside the cabin, the EV concept gets a clean and simple design owing to a relatively clean dashboard, bridge-type centre console, dual rectangular displays including a 12.9-inch centre touchscreen with a new menu structure and a 10.9-inch digital cockpit. Also, there is a large panoramic sunroof. Other features include a head-up display, a separate air conditioning control panel with illuminated buttons under the main screen and dual large inductive charging interfaces for smartphones on the centre console. It also gets a rotary dial on the centre console allowing the driver to control various vehicle functions.

Volkswagen claims the car gets power seats with massage function and a new multifunction steering wheel with dual thumbwheels and buttons. It gets numerous USB-C interfaces spread throughout the cabin.

Speaking about the powertrain, Volkswagen claims the performance of ID. 2all will be on par with the base Golf GTI, offering a 450 km range on a single charge. Its front axle-mounted motor churns out 222 hp of peak power, enabling the EV to sprint 0-100 kmph in less than seven seconds. Using a DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 20 minutes.

