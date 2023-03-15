Kia EV9 electric SUV breaks cover, looks identical to the concept

Kia unveiled its much-hyped all-electric SUV EV9 on Wednesday, right before its market launch later this year. The zero-emission SUV looks identical to the concept version that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi earlier this year in January. The Kia EV9 concept first broke cover in late 2021, and the production-spec model unveiled on Wednesday appears identical to that.

While most of the design of the Kia EV9 remains the same on the exterior, Kia has completely revamped the interior of the new EV. Speaking about the exterior design elements, the front profile of the EV features a digitalized theme, with a closed panel in place of a conventional radiator grille. Also, it gets vertically positioned sharp LED headlamps and ‘Star Map’ LED daytime running lights, which create an illumination experience, as Kia claims.

Other design elements at the exterior include a unique design for wheels, and a sophisticated and clean look at the side profile with no protruding door handles, as they have been integrated into the body panel. A blackened greenhouse with a body-coloured roof gives a floating roof vibe while moving to the back; it gets large, sharp-looking LED taillights positioned vertically.

Kia claims the new EV9 has been influenced by the automaker's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The South Korean auto major also claims that the EV9 combines contrasting qualities of nature and modernity in its character. The automaker also states that based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) flat-floor EV architecture, the Kia EV9 is sleek and bold at the same time.

Speaking about its cabin, Kia claims the platform has enabled it to amplify the space with a third-row seating arrangement, enhancing occupants' comfort. The interior is claimed to have been themed around the ‘Technology for Life’ principle. It comes in both six and seven-seater formats. The design elements inside the cabin include an open and floating panoramic dashboard and dual 12.3-inch touchscreens integrated into one five-inch segment display. Kia tried to make it as sophisticated as possible by keeping the physical buttons to a minimum. The automaker claims that the extended display offers high-definition audio-visual navigation and telematics (AVNT) experience.

The first and second-row occupants can simultaneously recline their seats when the EV9 is charging. The second-row seats can swivel 180 degrees, while the third-row seats come equipped with cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center, said that the Kia EV9 aims to redefine design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility standards. "The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design," he further added.

