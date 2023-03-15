HT Auto
Kia EV9 electric SUV breaks cover, looks identical to the concept

Kia unveiled its much-hyped all-electric SUV EV9 on Wednesday, right before its market launch later this year. The zero-emission SUV looks identical to the concept version that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi earlier this year in January. The Kia EV9 concept first broke cover in late 2021, and the production-spec model unveiled on Wednesday appears identical to that.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 09:34 AM
Kia EV9 pure electric SUV comes with a host of refreshing styling elements that define the automaker's future design philosophy.
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed. 
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system. 
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.
Kia EV9 pure electric SUV comes with a host of refreshing styling elements that define the automaker's future design philosophy.
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed. 
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed. 
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system. 
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system. 
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.

While most of the design of the Kia EV9 remains the same on the exterior, Kia has completely revamped the interior of the new EV. Speaking about the exterior design elements, the front profile of the EV features a digitalized theme, with a closed panel in place of a conventional radiator grille. Also, it gets vertically positioned sharp LED headlamps and ‘Star Map’ LED daytime running lights, which create an illumination experience, as Kia claims.

Also Read : Kia EV9 Concept showcased for the first time in India

Other design elements at the exterior include a unique design for wheels, and a sophisticated and clean look at the side profile with no protruding door handles, as they have been integrated into the body panel. A blackened greenhouse with a body-coloured roof gives a floating roof vibe while moving to the back; it gets large, sharp-looking LED taillights positioned vertically.

Kia claims the new EV9 has been influenced by the automaker's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. The South Korean auto major also claims that the EV9 combines contrasting qualities of nature and modernity in its character. The automaker also states that based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) flat-floor EV architecture, the Kia EV9 is sleek and bold at the same time.

Speaking about its cabin, Kia claims the platform has enabled it to amplify the space with a third-row seating arrangement, enhancing occupants' comfort. The interior is claimed to have been themed around the ‘Technology for Life’ principle. It comes in both six and seven-seater formats. The design elements inside the cabin include an open and floating panoramic dashboard and dual 12.3-inch touchscreens integrated into one five-inch segment display. Kia tried to make it as sophisticated as possible by keeping the physical buttons to a minimum. The automaker claims that the extended display offers high-definition audio-visual navigation and telematics (AVNT) experience.

The first and second-row occupants can simultaneously recline their seats when the EV9 is charging. The second-row seats can swivel 180 degrees, while the third-row seats come equipped with cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center, said that the Kia EV9 aims to redefine design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility standards. "The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design," he further added.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 09:34 AM IST
