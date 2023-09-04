Volkswagen ID GTI previews an electric hatchback concept

Published Sep 04, 2023

The EV concept at IAA 2023 previews an all-electric model that would be the entry-level electric car of Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID GTI concept draws inspiration from the original Golf GTI showcased 48 years ago at the same automotive event

It blends retro design cues from Golf GTI with modern styling elements

Dimensionally, the EV concept is more in line with the Polo rather than the Golf

This concept will spawn a production model in 2026, which will be initially sold in Europe

Upon launch, we can expect it to come to India as well

It gets a stylish interior featuring a squared-off steering wheel, large infotainment display, digital instrument cluster and red accents

The cabin will come featuring black and red contrasting sporty theme

Volkswagen is yet to reveal any details about the specifications of the car
