Volkswagen ID. GTI concept previews a sleek electric hatchback, unveiled at IAA

Volkswagen has taken the stage of IAA in Munich to showcase an all-new concept christened ID GTI, which previews a sleek and small electric hatchback. This brings back the memory of the original Volkswagen Golf GTI, which was showcased at the IAA in Frankfurt 48 years ago. However, speaking about the new EV concept, the Volkswagen ID GTI looks similar in size to the Polo hatchback than the VW Golf. This fuels speculation that Volkswagen may bring back the Polo to India in the form of an electric hatchback.

Volkswagen has hinted that the ID GTI-derived electric hatchback will go on sale initially in European markets from 2026. However, it has not revealed details of the launch in other global markets. It would be interesting to see if the automaker considers the Indian market for the launch of this electric hatchback.

The Volkswagen ID GTI comes as a hopped-up version of the regular ID.2 that the automaker previewed with the ID.2all concept earlier this year. It is slated to become the German auto giant's entry-level EV, positioned below the ID.3.

Speaking about the design of the Volkswagen ID GTI it shares the same bodywork as the ID.2 and is underpinned by the automaker's new MEB Entry architecture, which is a simpler and smaller derivative of the MEB platform. The auto company claimed that it has simulated the sound system of the ID GTI to replicate historic GTIs including the original 1976 Mk 1 and the 1986 Mk 2 16-valve version. However, the automaker has not released any power figures for the new EV concept.

The exterior features sleek LED headlamps and LED taillights. The bumper features a bold look with black inserts. Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen ID GTI gets a squared-off steering wheel and a dark red paint theme. It has a minimalist plaid pattern on the seat trim, which is another signature GTI styling philosophy.

