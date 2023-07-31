Planning to buy safe and affordable used cars? Here are some under 10 lakh

Cars are not just a medium of commuting anymore. They have become a necessity. With the growing focus on personal mobility, focus on the safer cars has also increased. In India, several carmakers have started introducing cars that are five-star rated by the Global NCAP. Tata Motors, Mahindra have brought several models to the country's market which have scored five stars at Global NCAP crash tests.

At the same time, the used car market in India is bulging fast. Factors such as the ever-increasing price of new cars, rising inflation, increased the overall cost of ownership and improved condition of the pre-owned car market have been playing crucial roles in the growth of used cars. Since the Covid-19 crisis, the sales of used cars have increased multifold and at some times, even challenged the new car sales too.

If you are planning to buy a car that is safe and affordable, you can always think of some specific used car models which you can purchase instead of a new model. This would allow you to purchase a safe car at a much lower price and at the same time, will save your hard-earned money with a substantially lowered cost of ownership.

Here are five safe cars that can be perfect buys for you if purchased as used.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is one of the most interesting products from the homegrown automaker. It is available in multiple powertrain options including petrol, CNG and electric. The hatchback is also among the safest in India. The solid build quality and structural rigidity along with a wide range of safety features have helped it to earn a four-star rating from Global NCAP, making it a compelling car for buyers who seek safety. The Tata Tiago could be a perfect buy as a used car under ₹10 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Nexon is one of the bestselling cars in India and also the most popular car from Tata Motors. Available in petrol, diesel and electric options, this compact SUV is known for its five-star safety rating. Even the base variants of the Nexon SUV gets comprehensive safety package including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP) and hill hold control.

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen has discontinued the Polo hatchback in India, but this car has remained one of the most appealing models the German automaker has sold in the country. The Volkswagen Polo scored a five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test, which made the hatchback one of the safest in the country. You can buy a used Volkswagen Polo well within a ₹10 lakh budget.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz was a premium hatchback sold by the Japanese car brand in India. This car has been discontinued in India, but you can find a good used one in the pre-owned car market. The Honda Jazz scored a four-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test. The Jazz came with safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber is one of the most successful products sold by the French automaker in India. This MPV comes as the cheapest in its segment. The car has scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test, making it one of the safer cars in India. The Triber comes equipped with safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and speed alert among other features.

