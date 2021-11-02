Home > Auto > Cars > Volkswagen Taigun waiting period may extend up to two months. Here's why
Volkswagen Taigun waiting period may extend up to two months. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volkswagen Taigun waiting period may extend up to two months. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Volkswagen Taigun waiting period may extend up to two months. Here's why

2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2021, 10:17 AM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Sabyasachi Dasgupta

  • Volkswagen Taigun SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, was launched in September this year at a price of 10.49 lakh (ex showroom).

It's been only two months since Volkswagen drove in its first mid-size SUV to India in the form of Taigun. However, due to rising demands, the Creta and Seltos rival is already looking at a waiting period of nearly two months from the day of booking.

Similar Bikes

Kawasaki Vulcan S (HT Auto photo)

Kawasaki Vulcan S

649 cc
₹ 5.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bmw S 1000 Xr (HT Auto photo)

Bmw S 1000 Xr

999 cc
₹ 21.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bmw S 1000 Rr (HT Auto photo)

Bmw S 1000 Rr

999 cc
₹ 19.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bmw 2021 S 1000 R (HT Auto photo)

Bmw 2021 S 1000 R

999 cc
₹ 17.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)

Super Eco Super Eco S 2


₹ 85,500* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

One of the major reasons behind the expanding waiting period is the global shortage of semiconductors which has plagued the auto industry world over.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has issued a statement which said, “Due to the overwhelming response and customer demand, the waiting period for the Taigun extends to over 2 months from date of booking, depending on the engine & transmission option."

Volkswagen has also said that the Taigun SUV has so far received more than 18,000 bookings since it was launched in September. The German auto giant said that demand has been equally high for the Dynamic Line and the Performance Line variants of the 2021 Taigun SUV.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Considering the high demand for our carlines and with the ongoing industry-wide semiconductor shortage affecting the supply situation, we are working along with our dealer partners towards prioritising deliveries to our customers."

Volkswagen had launched the Taigun SUV at a starting price of 10.49 lakh (ex showroom). The GT Line of Taigun starts at 14.99 lakh (ex showroom), going up to 17.49 lakh (ex showroom). Split into two broad trims called Dynamic Line and Performance Line, Volkswagen offers Taigun in as many as seven variants.

Taigun comes with two TSI petrol engine options, including a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre unit. The transmission job is handled by a six-speed automatic unit for the 1.0-litre unit and a DSG automatic unit for the more powerful engine. The power output ranges between 115 PS and 150 PS, while the peak torque varies between 178 Nm and 250 Nm, depending on the powertrain.

It rivals the heavyweights in mid-size SUV segment like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the newly-launched MG Astor among others.

 

  • First Published Date : 02 Nov 2021, 10:17 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue