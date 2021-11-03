Volkswagen ID.5 debuts with ID.4 inspired design, coupe-like roof

Volkswagen has unveiled its much-awaited ID.5, the next EV from the German auto major bearing an ID badge. The car seems to have taken inspiration from its sibling ID.4, but comes with distinctive styling. Also, it gets a coupe-like roofline, GTX trim etc.

(Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun waiting period may extend up to two months. Here's why)

As the German car auto giant claims, the Volkswagen ID.5 will be available in variants such as Pro, Pro Performance and GTX. These three trim will come available in three different powertrain options.

In terms of design, The new Volkswagen ID.5 carries the signature styling of ID models. It gets a fluid looking front profile with sleek LED headlamps connected by a slim humanity line. The front bumper looks bold and sporty with a black theme. Moving to the side profile, it gets sporty wheels, flared wheel arches etc. At the rear, the Volkswagen ID.5 gets sleek LED taillights connected by an LED strip running the whole width of the car.

Overall, the Volkswagen ID.5 comes with a similar length and wheelbase as the ID.4. It also takes some design elements from the ID.4. The Volkswagen ID.5 is based on the automaker's dedicated EV architecture MEB.

Overall, the Volkswagen ID.5 comes with a similar length and wheelbase as the ID.4.

Inside the cabin, ID.5 gets a visibly similar layout as ID.4, with the identical infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster. The GTX variant gets special branding on the seats.

The car gets a 77 kWh battery pack. The Pro and Pro Performance variants get rear-mounted electric motors. The ID.5 Pro churns out 171 hp of power and it can sprint 0-96 kmph in 10.4 seconds. The Pro Performance is capable of delivering 201 hp of power output and it can accelerate 0-96 kmph in 8.4 seconds. Both Pro and Pro Performance come with 160 kmph top speed. The Pro Performance is claimed to be capable of running 520 km on a single charge.

The ID.5 GTX gets a dual-motor setup combined with an all-wheel-drive system. The electric powertrain generates 295 hp of power output and it can sprint to 096 kmph in 6.3 seconds with 180 kmph top speed. It will be able to run 480 km on a single charge.

Volkswagen is yet to reveal the pricing details of ID.5 EV. Expect it to go on sale in the European markets sometime in 2022.