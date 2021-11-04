In pics: Volkswagen unveils newest member of ID. family - ID.5 EV 4 Photos . Updated: 04 Nov 2021, 04:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/4Volkswagen has unveiled its highly-awaited ID.5 electric vehicle. The electric car seems to have taken inspiration from its sibling ID.4, but comes with distinctive styling. Also, it gets a coupe-like roofline and GTX trim. (Volkswagen) 2/4The front of the EV will come with sleek LED headlamps that have been connected by a slim humanity line. The front bumper has a bold and sporty look with a black theme. The electric car boasts sporty wheels and flared wheel arches. (Volkswagen) 3/4The EV is based on the automaker major's dedicated EV architecture MEB. The Pro and Pro Performance variants will come with rear-mounted electric motors. The former can generate a power of 171 hp and can attain the speed of 96 kmph whereas the latter can create a power of 201 hp and can sprint to the mentioned speed in 8.4 seconds. (Volkswagen) 4/4Volkswagen has not revealed the price details of ID.5 EV yet, and it is expected to go on sale in the European markets sometime in 2022. (Volkswagen)