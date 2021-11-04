Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Volkswagen unveils newest member of ID. family - ID.5 EV

In pics: Volkswagen unveils newest member of ID. family - ID.5 EV

4 Photos . Updated: 04 Nov 2021, 04:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Volkswagen has unveiled its highly-awaited ID.5 electric vehicle. The electric car seems to have taken inspiration from its sibling ID.4, but comes with distinctive styling. Also, it gets a coupe-like roofline and GTX trim. (Volkswagen)
The front of the EV will come with sleek LED headlamps that have been connected by a slim humanity line. The front bumper has a bold and sporty look with a black theme. The electric car boasts sporty wheels and flared wheel arches.  (Volkswagen)
The EV is based on the automaker major's dedicated EV architecture MEB. The Pro and Pro Performance variants will come with rear-mounted electric motors. The former can generate a power of 171 hp and can attain the speed of 96 kmph whereas the latter can create a power of 201 hp and can sprint to the mentioned speed in 8.4 seconds. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen has not revealed the price details of ID.5 EV yet, and it is expected to go on sale in the European markets sometime in 2022. (Volkswagen)
