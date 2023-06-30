Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Volkswagen Replaces Audi Ceo As Brand Lags Behind Bmw, Mercedes

Audi names Volkswagen strategy chief Doellner as new CEO

By: Reuters
Updated on: 30 Jun 2023, 11:14 AM
Follow us on:

Volkswagen's Audi named the German group's strategy chief as its new CEO on Thursday, as the luxury carmaker seeks to catch up with rivals in the dash towards electrification, including in China, the world's top car market.

Markus Duesmann, former CEO at Audi, seen during a press conference as the German auto giant announced its entry in Formula 1 World Championship from the 2026 season. (File photo) (REUTERS)

Gernot Doellner, who replaces Markus Duesmann, will become CEO with effect from September, Audi said, after the luxury automaker's supervisory board passed a resolution on Thursday. Doellner is a Volkswagen Group veteran who joined the company as a doctoral student in 1993 and rose through the ranks to become head of product development at Porsche.

He headed up the Panamera series from 2011 to 2018 and became head of product strategy at Volkswagen AG in 2021.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q3
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q3 Sportback
₹51.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper Jcw
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
₹45.8 - 46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S60
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

"Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history," Doellner said, adding: "I look forward to shaping the company's future together with the entire team at Audi."

Duesmann's replacement is the second major leadership reshuffle at Volkswagen Group on Chief Executive Oliver Blume's watch, after he dismissed all but one of the executive team at software unit Cariad and appointed Bentley production chief Peter Bosch as its head.

Also Read : Volkswagen plans Tesla to adopt its electric vehicle charging standard

A source close to Volkswagen, who declined to be named, said managers at the highest level at Audi were dissatisfied with the premium carmaker's business performance, leading to Duesmann's replacement.

Audi has lagged behind fellow German carmakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the pivot towards electrification and its sales performance in China has fallen short of expectations.

Also Read : Is holding a phone while driving risky? This US state makes it outright illegal

A new electric SUV model, the Q6 e-tron, will be released at the end of this year after numerous delays. Its launch will mark the start of a product offensive spanning more than 20 new models - half of them electric - by 2025.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2023, 11:14 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Audi BMW Mercedes Benz
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS