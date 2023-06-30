Is holding a phone while driving risky? This US state makes it outright illegal

Having a conversation on the phone while driving has long been considered enormously risky and is illegal in most parts of the world. But what about holding a phone - not talking into it - while on the move? Many experts believe that this is as dangerous, if not more.

The US state of Michigan recently made it illegal for motorists to even hold a phone while driving a vehicle. While texting was already banned from way back in 2010, the new law effectively makes it illegal for motorists to make any use of phones and this includes reading a text, viewing or sharing videos, accessing social media or even checking maps.

It is argued that modern-day vehicles have a well-connected infotainment screen that ought to suffice for most needs of motorists on the move. With integration to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offering a number of functionalities including navigation and support for music, the need to make use of a phone is largely become redundant.

Also Read : Driving habit change, respect for rules key to reducing accidents: Gadkari

In Michigan, firt-time violators can be fined as much as $100 or be made to commit to 16 hours of community service, or both. Subsequent violations can invite a fine of $250 or an even longer period of community service, or both.

Also Read : Reports finds driving becoming safer but pedestrians at higher risk than ever before

Interestingly, the penalty for someone holding a phone while driving a commercial vehicle or a school bus is even harsher. The fine could go as high as $500.

Of special note is that the law enacted makes it illegal for motorists to even hold phones when stationery at traffic signals or at a stop sign. Any violations can be monitored either by traffic rules' enforcement personnel or the numerous CCTV cameras installed at key junctions.

First Published Date: