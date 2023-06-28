Driving becoming safer but pedestrians at higher risk than ever before: Report

Modern-day vehicles are becoming far safer than ever before. But for who? While motorists are now better cocooned inside their mobility options courtesy a host of safety features and some stringent crash-test regulations in many parts of the world, pedestrians remain as vulnerable as they have ever been, if not more.

A study conducted by Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) in the United States highlighted that 2022 was the most unsafe year in the country for pedestrians since 1981. It banked on preliminary data from the State Highway Safety Office to project that over 7,500 people lost their lives while walking on or near roads in the US. But what prompted the sudden rise in this figure?

The report makes note that the number of pedestrian deaths in the US has been on the rise in the past few years. Pedestrian deaths also rose during the pandemic years despite many parts of the country being put under strict lockdown.

Experts mostly agree that while measures like having speed limits and securing bike and walking lanes are noble measures, effective enforcement is missing in many countries. Strict policing can be a strong encouragment for both motorists and pedestrians to drive and walk carefully. Car makers are also being urged to not just develop technologies that make their products safer for the persons inside but for people around it as well. ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are becoming increasingly common and come with the promise of detecting pedestrians all around a vehicle.

But the single most crucial factor to bring down road fatalities will still be better awareness among people at large. Little wonder then that activists urge for special road-safety sessions in schools and in communities where people can be made aware of the best road practices.

