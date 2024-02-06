Looking for a budget-focused petrol-CNG car? Here are 5 value-for-money options
The cost of ownership for passenger vehicles in India has been increasing rapidly over the last few years. One of the key reasons behind this is the rising fuel costs, which is driving many consumers towards choosing more affordable fuel options instead of selecting petrol-only or diesel-only powertrains. Petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain provides the consumers with an option to select, which is technologically a bit more complex than the petrol-only powertrain but offers more range and lower cost of ownership.
Over the last few years, demands and sales for the petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain have been increasing fast. Buoyed by the rising demands, several automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have been introducing their respective petrol-CNG propelled products in the market, which have been contributing a sizeable chunk of their total sales.
Moving one step ahead, Tata Motors has recently announced that it will bring a CNG-AMT version of its Tiago and Tigor models, which will further enhance the appeal of the petrol-CNG cars and may propel other automakers to bring similar technology in the segment.
If you are planning to buy a petrol-CNG car that will come with a value-for-money proposition and lower cost of ownership, here are five options to consider.
Maruti Suzuki Swift has proved its mettle over the years. Besides being available in petrol only option, this upmarket hatchback comes available in petrol-CNG option as well. Available in two trim options VXi and ZXi, the CNG variant of the Swift has earned popularity for offering a value-for-money proposition to the buyers over the petrol-only variant.
If you are really tight on budget and looking for a petrol-CNG bi-fuel car, there is no better option than the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The small entry-level hatchback comes as a highly practical and affordable car for mass buyers. The availability of the factory-fit CNG kit alongside the 1.0-litre petrol engine makes it a value-for-money product for a large number of buyers who seek a frill-free car for regular commuting in and around the city.
Again a hatchback, but this one is from Tata Motors. The Tata Altroz comes as a premium hatchback rivalling the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza. While the high safety rating, strong build quality, and host of upmarket features make this hatchback an interesting product, the availability of a factory-fitted CNG kit enhances its value-for-money quotient.
Hyundai Exter was launched in India in 2023 as one of the most feature-packed cars in its segment with many class-leading features. The SUV comes available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG options. Paired with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, the CNG kit enhances its practicality and value-for-money proposition.
Also check these Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire is another car in this list. While its rivals Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor too come available with a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki brand value and robust after-sales network of Maruti Suzuki give the Dzire a bit of an edge over the competitors.