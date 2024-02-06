Looking for a budget-focused petrol-CNG car? Here are 5 value-for-money options

The petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain provides the car owner with a cost-effective solution at a time when the cost of ownership for a passenger vehicle i

The cost of ownership for passenger vehicles in India has been increasing rapidly over the last few years. One of the key reasons behind this is the rising fuel costs, which is driving many consumers towards choosing more affordable fuel options instead of selecting petrol-only or diesel-only powertrains. Petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain provides the consumers with an option to select, which is technologically a bit more complex than the petrol-only powertrain but offers more range and lower cost of ownership.

Over the last few years, demands and sales for the petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain have been increasing fast. Buoyed by the rising demands, several automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have been introducing their respective petrol-CNG propelled products in the market, which have been contributing a sizeable chunk of their total sales.

Moving one step ahead, Tata Motors has recently announced that it will bring a CNG-AMT version of its Tiago and Tigor models, which will further enhance the appeal of the petrol-CNG cars and may propel other automakers to bring similar technology in the segment.

If you are planning to buy a petrol-CNG car that will come with a value-for-money proposition and lower cost of ownership, here are five options to consider.