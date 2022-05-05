Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Volkswagen Boosts E Car Investment Plan In Spain To 10 Billion Euros

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10 billion euros

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess announced an investment worth 10 billion euros to make electric vehicles and batteries in Spain.
By :
Updated on : 05 May 2022, 06:25 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)

German carmaker Volkswagen AG will invest 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) to make electric vehicles and batteries in Spain, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Thursday, around 3 billion euros more than it had previously committed.

The company also announced a partnership deal with Spain's largest power utility Iberdrola, which will set up a solar park to partly power the battery plant to be built in the municipality of Sagunto near Valencia.

(Also read | Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for autonomous driving: Report)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Virtus
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 35 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Volkswagen had already announced in March a 7-billion euro investment plan to build a battery plant and produce electric vehicles at its two existing car factories in Spain.

"We will electrify the second-largest car producer in Europe (Spain) with a new giga-factory of batteries and the production of electric cars in two plants," Diess told an event in Sagunto, adding the plan was to create "a full ecosystem of suppliers from lithium extraction to the assembly of batteries".

(Also read | Volkswagen design chief imagines ID.Buzz based electric pickup truck)

Diess was visiting the land where the factory will be built with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The German carmaker aims to begin serial production at the 40 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant by 2026.

 

First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 06:25 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen EV EVs Electric vehicles electric vehicle electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS