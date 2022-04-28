HT Auto
Volkswagen design chief imagines ID. Buzz based electric pickup truck

Volkswagen ID. Buzz based electric pickup truck bears signature styling elements of the ID. Buzz electric microvan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2022, 01:39 PM
The concept of a Volkswagen ID. Buzz based electric pickup truck. (Image:  Instagram/klauszyciora)
Volkswagen Group Design's chief Klaus Zyciora has celebrated World Design Day in a manner that gives us a hint about the German automaker's plan to develop an all-electric pickup truck. The image shared by Zyciora, is a rendering of an electric pickup truck based on the Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric van. Interestingly, the German car brand's ambition for a pickup truck is well known and the automaker is currently working on an all-electric pickup truck that would compete with rivals from Ford, General Motors, Tesla, Rivian etc. However, it could be more inclined towards Amarok than ID. Buzz. But, Zyciora's design hints that a pickup truck based on the ID. Buzz could be possible as well.

(Also Read: Volkswagen axes blind-spot monitor, other safety features due to chip shortage)

In his Instagram post, he asked the viewers "Shall we bring it to the next level?" As it appears, the Volkswagen design chief is testing the waters before venturing into the project.

Speaking about the ID. Buzz electric pickup truck, the EV gets an identical visual appearance as the original van. The differences include traditionally hinged second-row doors rather than sliding doors. The cargo bed replaces the original EV's rear passenger compartment. It gets wraparound LED taillights. A step near the rear fender offers easier access to that cargo deck.

While the concept appears interesting, the root of this thinking is deeper into the history of Volkswagen. The automaker offered multiple generations of Transporter based trucks. They were available in four-door and two-row seat configurations.

The German car brand is now working on ID. California that converts the Buzz into a camper. It is slated to launch after 2025. The automaker has also expressed its interest to roll out multiple variants of the ID. Buzz. The EV based pickup truck could be one of them.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2022, 01:39 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen ID. Buzz Volkswagen electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
