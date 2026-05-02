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VECV reports 6.9% growth in April 2026

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 02 May 2026, 10:37 am
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  • VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. reported 7,318 total sales in April 2026, a 6.9% rise from 6,846 units in April 2025, driven by Eicher brand growth.

Eicher trucks
VECV’s April 2026 sales growth was led by Eicher domestic volumes, while Volvo Trucks and Buses also improved.
Eicher trucks
VECV’s April 2026 sales growth was led by Eicher domestic volumes, while Volvo Trucks and Buses also improved.
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VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. (VECV) reported total sales of 7,318 units in April 2026, registering a 6.9 per cent increase over 6,846 units sold in April 2025. The latest monthly performance was led by higher Eicher brand volumes in the domestic market, while the Volvo brand also posted healthy year-on-year growth.

Eicher remains the volume driver

The Eicher brand continued to contribute the bulk of VECV’s monthly dispatches. Eicher-branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 7,159 units in April 2026, compared with 6,717 units in the same month last year. That translates into growth of 6.6 per cent.

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Within this, the domestic commercial vehicle market remained the strongest pillar for the company. Eicher-branded trucks and buses sold 6,797 units in India during April 2026, up from 6,257 units in April 2025. This represents an 8.6 per cent increase and indicates steady demand in the home market at the start of the new financial year.

Also Read : VECV passes GST 2.0 benefits to customers, Eicher trucks and buses to cost less

Export volumes weaken

Despite gains in India, overseas shipments declined during the month. VECV recorded export sales of 362 units in April 2026, compared with 460 units a year earlier. That marks a 21.3 per cent drop.

The decline in exports suggests that while domestic demand helped offset some pressure, international markets were softer during the month. Export performance remains an important factor for overall volume momentum in the commercial vehicle business.

Also Read : VECV appoints B Srinivas as MD & CEO; Vinod Aggarwal becomes new Chairman

Volvo brand growth

The Volvo brand, which forms a smaller part of VECV’s total sales mix, also delivered positive results. Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses recorded sales of 159 units in April 2026, up from 129 units in April 2025. This reflects a growth of 23.3 per cent.

Although absolute numbers remain lower than the Eicher brand, the year-on-year rise points to improved traction for Volvo-branded products in the market.

Overall, VECV began April 2026 on a positive note, supported by domestic demand and stronger brand-wise performances, even as export sales moved lower.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 02 May 2026, 10:37 am IST
TAGS: vecv volvo eicher eicher volvo

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