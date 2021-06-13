UP govt to start special Covid-19 vaccination campaign for auto drivers

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to start a special Covid-19 vaccination campaign for transport sector workers including bus drivers and conductors, auto-rickshaw drivers in the state. The special Covid-19 vaccination will commence from June 14.

The state government officials have been directed to set up separate vaccination booths for the commercial vehicle drivers in all districts.

The vaccination booths for the commercial vehicle drivers will be set up in RTO offices. As the state government has revealed, it aims to inoculate at least 100 auto-rickshaw drivers daily under the campaign. As per instructions, the vaccination booths for the auto-rickshaw and cart drivers will have a capacity of 50 people.

The bus drivers and conductors will be vaccinated at separate booths. These booths will be set up in the Municipal Corporation and Palika Parishad office of each district.

The new vaccination drive comes after the central government has decided to give free Covid-19 vaccines to the states for all above 18 years of age commencing from June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7, announced that the centre will buy 75% of the total vaccine production from manufacturers and give them free to the state governments as per the requirement and Covid positive cases in the respective states.

As of Sunday, India has registered a total of 2.94 crore Covid positive cases across the country. Among them, 2.8 crore people have recovered and 3.7 lakh people have died because of the pandemic.