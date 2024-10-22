Dhanteras Dhamaka: 5 special-edition cars you can consider this festive season

If you're out shopping for your next ride, the festive season is just the right time to fetch great deals. Not only do the manufacturers offer discounts there are benefits also added to make the deal even sweeter. Some cars even get special versions during this period. Listed below are some of the special edition cars which you can buy this Dhanteras!

1 Toyota Glanza Festive Edition The Toyota Glanza Festive Edition will only be available for purchase till 31st October. It comes fitted with a special Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) package worth ₹20,567. The additional accessory kit of the special edition car includes chrome garnishes on the rear bumper, fender, rear reflector and a welcome door lamp. There is chrome and black body side moulding, chrome accents on the rear door garnish and an ORVM garnish. It also gets a 3D floor mat, premium door visors and neck cushions in black and silver for the rear occupants.

2 Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition Mahindra Scorpio Boss Edition gets a special treatment and it will be limited to purchase during the festive season only. The Boss edition gets an added rear guard with a black powder coating. Additionally, the SUV also gets rain visors, carbon fibre covers for the ORVMs and an add-on fitted to the front bumper. There is also an added rear-view mirror for ease of parking. There are also accessories such as dark chrome garnish on the bonnet scoop, front grille, fog lamp, rear reflector, tail lamp, door handles, side indicators, rear quarter glass and headlamp added to the car. On the inside, you get black-themed upholstery with Mahindra's comfort kit which includes pillows and cushions.

3 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition gets accessories like grille upper garnish, front underbody spoiler, fog lamp garnish, rear underbody spoiler, back door garnish, body-side moulding and door visors. On the inside the Baleno special edition sports new seat covers, an interior styling kit, window curtains and all-weather 3D floor mats. These accessories are offered as an optional extra. The prices of each variant vary, the Alpha package costs an additional ₹45,820, the Zeta costs ₹50,428 extra, the Delta is priced at ₹49,990 more and the Sigma goes for an additional ₹60,199.

4 Toyota Rumion Festival Edition Toyota Rumion Festival Edition is also available across all the trims and is a limited edition only being offered for this festive season. The limited edition version features a special Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package at ₹20,608 extra. The unique embellishments of this edition include back door garnish, mud flaps, rear bumper garnish and a deluxe carpet mat. Additionally it gets a headlamp garnish, number plate garnish, chrome door visors, a roof edge spoiler, and body side moulding with a garnish finish.

5 Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz The Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz comes fitted with accessories worth ₹39,500 to ₹49,848 for free. It is offered on the LXi, VXi and VXi (O) variants and on the petrol and CNG fuel with manual and AMT gearbox options. The Blitz Edition of the Swift adds accessories such as a rear underbody spoiler, a spoiler on top of the boot, LED fog lamps, grille garnish, illuminated door sills, door visors and moulding along the sides. On the inside, it gets new seat covers as well.

