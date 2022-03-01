Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Ukraine War: Volvo Becomes First Car Manufacturer To Suspend Exports To Russia

Ukraine war: Volvo becomes first car manufacturer to suspend exports to Russia

Volvo decision on pausing exports to Russia may be the first in the auto industry. But is hardly expected to be the last.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 09:40 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)

Volvo Cars has become the first car manufacturer to announce a temporary suspension in export of units to Russia in the midst of the country's invasion into Ukraine. Russia has been slapped with several economic sanctions since its forces entered into Ukraine territory last week, prompting a number of sanctions against Moscow by western countries.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 41.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo S60
1969 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 45.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo S90
1969 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 61.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo V90-cross-country
1969 cc|Diesel|Automatic
₹ 65.31 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 88.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Google Maps to disable live traffic data for safety reasons)

In a press statement, Swedish car manufacturer Volvo informed of its decision which was prompted partially by ‘potential risks associated with trading material with Russia, including the sanctions imposed by the EU and US.’

Truck-maker AB Volvo had also announced a temporary halt in production and sales of units in Russia.

Volvo has been exporting its car models to Russia from its plants in Sweden, China and the United States. Industry data shows that the company sold around 9,000 units here in 2021.

Volvo's decision on exports to Russia may be the first but is hardly expected to be the last. Daimler Truck has also announced it would freeze its business activities in Russia. US auto giant General Motors has confirmed suspension of exports to Russia.

The likes of Volkswagen and Renault have also announced production pauses in Russia and have said the situation in Ukraine is being closely monitored.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo Cars Daimler Ukraine
Related Stories
VW suspends delivery of cars to Russian dealers, Volvo suspends shipments
28 Feb 2022
Russia-Ukraine war: Volkswagen, Renault, other automakers halt production lines
27 Feb 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict to worsen auto industry's chip woes: Know why
28 Feb 2022
Automakers plan to pause or shift production following Russia's invasion
26 Feb 2022
GM, Harley-Davidson suspend some business in Russia following Ukraine invasion
01 Mar 2022
Formula One: Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis
25 Feb 2022
Toyota to resume production in Japan after supplier cyberattack
01 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS