HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tvs Motosoul 4.0 Returns To Goa. Check Out The Dates

TVS MotoSoul 4.0 returns to Goa. Check out the dates

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2024, 12:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Biking and musical festival TVS MotoSoul returns to Goa in December this year. It will clash with India Bike Week 2024.
MotoSoul
There will be a dirt track racing event at MotoSoul 2024.
MotoSoul
There will be a dirt track racing event at MotoSoul 2024.

TVS Motor Company has announced that they will be hosting their annual motorcycling festival - MotoSoul at Vagator, Goa on December 6 and 7. This will be the fourth iteration of the MotoSoul. It is important to note that, this time also the dates of the MotoSoul are crashing with the India Bike Week.

TVS MotoSoul: What all events are there?

Attendees will have the chance to participate in motorsports including dirt track racing, stunt shows, and flat track challenges. There will be interactive sessions with race champions, motorcycling legends and riding experts. Apart from this, there will be artists for entertainment and music.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
TVS XL100
Engine Icon99.7 cc Mileage Icon80 kmpl
₹ 44,999 - 60,615
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS NTORQ 125
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹ 86,841 - 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon67.0 kmpl
₹80,000
Alert Me When Launched
Tvs Jupiter 110 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter 110
Engine Icon 113.3 cc Mileage Icon52.8 kmpl
₹ 73,700 - 87,250
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Jupiter 125 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Jupiter 125
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon57.27 kmpl
₹ 79,299 - 90,480
Compare
View Offers
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
TVS Ronin
Engine Icon225.9 cc Mileage Icon42.95 kmpl
₹ 1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

TVS says that the festival offers a diverse range of experiences, encompassing motorsport events such as dirt track racing and stunt performances, alongside engaging interactions with renowned motorcycling icons. Participants can immerse themselves in various facets of motorcycling culture, including discussions focused on riding techniques, opportunities for bike painting, and the chance to hone their abilities on a wheelie machine.

Apart from all this, we can also expect that TVS Motor Company might launch a few motorcycles and showcase the custom builds just like they did last year. However, nothing is confirmed regarding this as of now.

(Read more: India Bike Week 2024 dates announced, to be held in Goa on December 6-7)

This year's theme for the MotoSoul will be "Feel the Adrenaline, Feel the Inspiration, Feel the Groove," “TVS MotoSoul is a mark of the motorcycling spirit. It celebrates the bond between man and machine. Each edition has not only grown in scale but has also deepened this connection among enthusiasts. Our commitment goes beyond just motorcycles; we are devoted to nurturing a thriving ecosystem of riders." said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company. "As we gear up for TVS MotoSoul 4.0, we are excited to redefine the journey with extraordinary experiences, all wrapped in a vibrant and colourful theme that captures the free-spirited essence of our community. We are confident that our mission to democratize these experiences will lead to one of the most exhilarating celebrations of riders and their journeys at TVS MotoSoul 4.0,"

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2024, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: MotoSoul TVS MotoSoul TVS TVS Motor Company

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.