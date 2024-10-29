TVS MotoSoul 4.0 returns to Goa. Check out the dates

TVS Motor Company has announced that they will be hosting their annual motorcycling festival - MotoSoul at Vagator, Goa on December 6 and 7. This will be the fourth iteration of the MotoSoul. It is important to note that, this time also the dates of the MotoSoul are crashing with the India Bike Week .

TVS MotoSoul: What all events are there?

Attendees will have the chance to participate in motorsports including dirt track racing, stunt shows, and flat track challenges. There will be interactive sessions with race champions, motorcycling legends and riding experts. Apart from this, there will be artists for entertainment and music.

TVS says that the festival offers a diverse range of experiences, encompassing motorsport events such as dirt track racing and stunt performances, alongside engaging interactions with renowned motorcycling icons. Participants can immerse themselves in various facets of motorcycling culture, including discussions focused on riding techniques, opportunities for bike painting, and the chance to hone their abilities on a wheelie machine.

Apart from all this, we can also expect that TVS Motor Company might launch a few motorcycles and showcase the custom builds just like they did last year. However, nothing is confirmed regarding this as of now.

(Read more: India Bike Week 2024 dates announced, to be held in Goa on December 6-7)

This year's theme for the MotoSoul will be "Feel the Adrenaline, Feel the Inspiration, Feel the Groove," “TVS MotoSoul is a mark of the motorcycling spirit. It celebrates the bond between man and machine. Each edition has not only grown in scale but has also deepened this connection among enthusiasts. Our commitment goes beyond just motorcycles; we are devoted to nurturing a thriving ecosystem of riders." said Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company. "As we gear up for TVS MotoSoul 4.0, we are excited to redefine the journey with extraordinary experiences, all wrapped in a vibrant and colourful theme that captures the free-spirited essence of our community. We are confident that our mission to democratize these experiences will lead to one of the most exhilarating celebrations of riders and their journeys at TVS MotoSoul 4.0,"

