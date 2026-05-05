Toyota equips Bengaluru forest department with 2 camouflaged Hilux pickups

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has handed over two specially equipped camouflage Toyota Hilux vehicles to the Bengaluru South District, Ramanagara Division, as part of its Corporate Environmental Responsibility initiative. The vehicles are meant to strengthen field response in forest zones, especially during emergencies involving wildlife, human-wildlife conflict and fire incidents.

The two Hilux vehicles were fitted with tools such as blowers and stretchers to help the Emergency Response Team act more quickly in difficult situations. According to TKM, the vehicles will improve access in dense forest areas, where speed and reliability are often critical during rescue and protection work.

The company said the rugged nature of the Hilux makes it suitable for last-mile movement in challenging terrain. The vehicles will be used for patrolling forest areas, supporting biodiversity conservation work, protecting wildlife and responding rapidly during emergencies.

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Handover in Kanakapura

The formal handover took place in Kanakapura in the presence of Shri. D. K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka, along with Forest Department officials and senior leadership from TKM.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. D. K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, Govt of Karnataka, said, “We sincerely appreciate Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s continued support. These vehicles will play a crucial role in improving our response time during emergencies, especially in difficult terrains. This intervention will directly strengthen on-ground conservation efforts."

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Sustainability focus

TKM said the initiative reflects its wider sustainability vision, which includes environmental protection, community development and responsible use of resources. The automaker added that it continues to work with government agencies and local communities to create lasting environmental impact.

Sudeep Dalvi, Chief Communication Officer, Project Senior Vice President & Head of State Affairs, TKM stated, "Environmental conservation is a collective responsibility. This initiative is not solely about mobility; it equips frontline forest teams with essential resources to respond promptly in critical situations. Our actions demonstrate a sustained commitment to preserving natural ecosystems and supporting frontline forest personnel on the ground"

The company’s latest effort adds another layer to its public-facing environmental work, with a direct focus on field support for forest teams operating in demanding conditions.

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