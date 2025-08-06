HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Toyota Hilux Leaked Patent Images Reveal Revamped Design And Modern Interiors

2026 Toyota Hilux leaked patent images reveal revamped design and modern interiors

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Aug 2025, 17:01 pm
  • The 2026 Toyota Hilux will mark its first major overhaul since the 8th generation debuted in 2015. It will continue to share the IMV ladder-frame chassis with the likes of the Fortuner.

2026 Toyota Hilux
The 2026 Toyota Hilux will bring a revamped exterior design and a more modern interior (@cars_secrets/instagram and Headlightmag)
2026 Toyota Hilux
The 2026 Toyota Hilux will bring a revamped exterior design and a more modern interior
The Toyota Hilux has held a dominating presence both on our shores and overseas, and the mid-size pickup truck will finally get its first major overhaul since the 8th-generation model debuted in 2015. A series of new patent images that have been leaked and shared on Instagram by @car_secrets reveal that the upcoming 2026 Hilux will bring a comprehensive update with a revamped exterior and a modernised cabin.

The 2026 Toyota Hilux was first spotted on the move by Headlighmag, a Thai automotive site, and the camouflage test mule was seen to flaunt exterior design updates to the front and rear sections, while the middle was left virtually unchanged. This suggests it is not built as an all-new model and will be based on the current-gen Hilux’s underpinnings and mechanicals. It will continue to share the tried-and-tested IMV ladder-frame chassis with the likes of the Fortuner SUV and Innova MPV.

The newly leaked patent images confirm the upcoming changes, which include a completely revamped front fascia with sleeker headlamps that flank a boxier grille and a rugged front bumper with a skid plate. The 2026 Hilux will further feature squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding for improved road presence. The pickup bed will be redesigned with new taillights and integrated steps for added functionality.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Revamped interior and features

2026 Toyota Hilux
The leaked patent images reveal the 2026 Hilux's modern interiors with a large, floating infotainment display and digital cluster (@cars_secrets/instagram)
2026 Toyota Hilux
The leaked patent images reveal the 2026 Hilux's modern interiors with a large, floating infotainment display and digital cluster (@cars_secrets/instagram)

The current Hilux lags behind its competitors in terms of its cabin and technology, and the next-gen model is likely to be Toyota’s answer to a market demanding a more modern interior. The patent drawings reveal a heavily updated cabin with a sleeker design than that of the outgoing version.

The 2026 Hilux will be equipped with a large, floating infotainment display at the centre of the dashboard, positioned above a set of AC vents. The driver also gets a digital instrument cluster, and the centre console is completely overhauled with a new gear selector and armrest with storage.

Also Read : Toyota Innova's 20 years in India: Why is it such a legend?

2026 Toyota Hilux: Powertrain

The updated Hilux will continue to be built on Toyota’s IMV platform and is likely to offer an updated version of its existing 2.8-litre inline-four diesel engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid tech. The India-spec Hilux with the non-hybrid diesel makes 204 bhp and up to 500 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2025, 17:01 pm IST

