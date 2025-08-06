2026 Toyota Hilux leaked patent images reveal revamped design and modern interiors

The Toyota Hilux has held a dominating presence both on our shores and overseas, and the mid-size pickup truck will finally get its first major overhaul since the 8th-generation model debuted in 2015. A series of new patent images that have been leaked and shared on Instagram by @car_secrets reveal that the upcoming 2026 Hilux will bring a comprehensive update with a revamped exterior and a modernised cabin.

The 2026 Toyota Hilux was first spotted on the move by Headlighmag, a Thai automotive site, and the camouflage test mule was seen to flaunt exterior design updates to the front and rear sections, while the middle was left virtually unchanged. This suggests it is not built as an all-new model and will be based on the current-gen Hilux’s underpinnings and mechanicals. It will continue to share the tried-and-tested IMV ladder-frame chassis with the likes of the Fortuner SUV and Innova MPV.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Hilux 2755 cc 2755 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 30.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C5 Aircross 1997 cc 1997 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 39.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 36.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Global Pik Up 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Isuzu MU-X 1898 cc 1898 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 33.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Tucson 1999 cc 1999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 29.27 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The newly leaked patent images confirm the upcoming changes, which include a completely revamped front fascia with sleeker headlamps that flank a boxier grille and a rugged front bumper with a skid plate. The 2026 Hilux will further feature squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding for improved road presence. The pickup bed will be redesigned with new taillights and integrated steps for added functionality.

2026 Toyota Hilux: Revamped interior and features

The leaked patent images reveal the 2026 Hilux's modern interiors with a large, floating infotainment display and digital cluster (@cars_secrets/instagram)

The current Hilux lags behind its competitors in terms of its cabin and technology, and the next-gen model is likely to be Toyota’s answer to a market demanding a more modern interior. The patent drawings reveal a heavily updated cabin with a sleeker design than that of the outgoing version.

The 2026 Hilux will be equipped with a large, floating infotainment display at the centre of the dashboard, positioned above a set of AC vents. The driver also gets a digital instrument cluster, and the centre console is completely overhauled with a new gear selector and armrest with storage.

Also Read : Toyota Innova's 20 years in India: Why is it such a legend?

2026 Toyota Hilux: Powertrain

The updated Hilux will continue to be built on Toyota’s IMV platform and is likely to offer an updated version of its existing 2.8-litre inline-four diesel engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid tech. The India-spec Hilux with the non-hybrid diesel makes 204 bhp and up to 500 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: