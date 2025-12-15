2025 Toyota Hilux scores 5-star safety rating in ANCAP crash test

The latest generation of the Toyota Hilux broke cover just a month ago and it has now been awarded a 5-star safety rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). The pickup truck has long been heralded for its robustness, off-road agility, and reliability, and it continues to add to its credentials with a perfect crash test score that applies to all variants of the latest generation model. While these are not the Bharat NCAP scores, the Hilux is largely expected to retain a similar rating or higher once tested on our shores.

The 2025 Hilux secured 33.96 points out of 40 in Adult Occupant Protection, reflecting an 84 per cent rating. In Child Occupant Protection, it was given 44.00 points out of 49 to reach an 89 per cent rating. For Vulnerable Road User Protection, the Hilux was awarded 52.16 points out of 63 with an 82 per cent score. It also got 14.83 points out of 18 for Safety Assist, scoring 82 per cent in the category.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Hilux 2755 cc 2755 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 30.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C5 Aircross 1997 cc 1997 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 39.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra BE 07 80 kWh 80 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Isuzu MU-X 1898 cc 1898 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 33.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Force Motors Urbania 2596 cc 2596 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 30.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The Hilux comes with a broad range of safety features, including ABS with brake assist, VSC, TPMS, rearview camera, traction control, hill driving aids and more. It is further equipped with Toyota Safety Sense ADAS package, which includes features such as pre-collision warnings, auto highbeam alert, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Panoramic View Camera, and more.

Also Read : Toyota GR GT revealed with twin-turbo V8 hybrid and aero-driven design

2025 Toyota Hilux: What you need to know

The 2026 Toyota Hilux BEV has been unveiled internationally.

The ninth-generation Toyota Hilux comes with a revamped design that follows the new ‘Tough and Agile’ philosophy. It is the first generation of the iconic pickup truck to embrace electrification with not only a mild-hybrid diesel engine but also a battery electric powertrain.

Toyota Hilux BEV: Specifications Specification Details Battery 59.2 kWh lithium-ion Drive System Dual eAxles (front & rear) Torque Output 205 Nm (front) + 268.6 Nm (rear) Combined Power 183 bhp (estimated) Drive Type Permanent AWD Range (WLTP) ~ 240 km Payload ~715 kg Towing Capacity ~1,600 kg Wading Depth 700mm Terrain Control Multi-Terrain Select with torque and brake control

The Hilux BEV brings a 59.2-kWh battery that powers a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive. This enables a combined power output of 193 bhp, while torque figures stand at 205 Nm at the front and 268.6 Nm at the rear. Toyota claims a WLTP-equivalent driving range that hovers over the 240-km mark and a payload capacity of approximately 715 kg, while towing capability is rated at 1,600 kg.

The Hilux 2.8D 48V is the diesel-powered mild-hybrid variant that integrates a 2.8-litre diesel mill with a 48-volt hybrid system. With this, it makes a combined 201 bhp (approx) and 500 Nm of torque. Production for this variant will begin in 2026, and the new model is expected to be a mainstay in several international markets.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: