Toyota Innova HyCross crosses 2 lakh sales in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that cumulative sales of the Innova HyCross in India have crossed the 2 lakh mark, underlining strong demand for hybrid-powered MPVs in the country. The milestone comes less than two years after the model’s launch in November 2022, reflecting sustained buyer interest in fuel-efficient and feature-rich family vehicles.

The sales achievement points to increasing acceptance of self-charging hybrid technology among Indian buyers. The Innova HyCross uses a 5th-generation strong hybrid system paired with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, producing 186 bhp. Toyota claims the system allows the MPV to operate in electric mode for a significant portion of city driving, contributing to improved fuel efficiency.

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For buyers seeking a conventional setup, select variants are also offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine delivering 174 bhp, expanding the model’s appeal across different usage needs.

Built on a new platform

The HyCross is based on Toyota’s TNGA platform, marking a shift from the ladder-frame construction seen in earlier Innovas. This change has enabled a more car-like driving experience while retaining the model’s focus on comfort and practicality, which remain key factors behind its popularity.

Safety and pricing

The MPV has secured a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP, strengthening its positioning in the premium segment. Prices for the Innova HyCross start at ₹19.53 lakh (ex-showroom), with hybrid variants offering an 8-year battery warranty, adding to long-term ownership assurance.

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Feature-rich cabin

Toyota has equipped the HyCross with several comfort and convenience features, including powered Ottoman seats in the second row, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a powered tailgate. The model also includes over 65 connected features and Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced driver assistance suite.

Commenting on the milestone, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are proud to celebrate a significant achievement of over 2 lakh Innova HyCross sales, highlighting the model’s strong legacy and enduring appeal among customers."

"It further motivates us to continue delivering market-relevant products, advanced technologies, and a seamless ownership experience aligned with evolving customer expectations. We extend our sincere gratitude to our customers and remain confident that the Innova HyCross will continue to inspire confidence and set new benchmarks in the mobility ecosystem," he added.

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