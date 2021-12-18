Top electric scooters launched in India in 2021

Electrification in India has kick-started with much vigour and this year not only saw some significant launches in the four-wheeler electric vehicle segment, but also some prominent two-wheelers that captivated consumers from day one.

Ola S1

Ola Electric announced the launch of its much-awaited electric scooter on August 15 this year.

The electric two-wheeler comes in two trims, S1 and S1 Pro. The price of the base trim, S1, starts from ₹ ₹85,099 (ex-showroom, Delhi) whereas the latter stands at ₹1,10,149 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The S1 comes with a 2.98 kWh battery pack and offers the EV a range of 121 km on a full charge. The premium trim offers a bigger battery pack of 3.97kWh that gives the scooter a range of 181 km. Both the models come with Ola's proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) that actively monitors the battery's durability, performance, Range and safety.

Simple One

Following Ola Electric's launch, Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Simple Energy launched its electric scooter Simple One. This electric scooter features a battery pack of 4.8 kWh which is also portable. Hence, one can detach the lithium-ion battery pack from the EV and can charge it at home. The electric scooter promises the user a range of 203 km in eco mode on a single charge and 236 km in Indian Drive Cycle (IDC) conditions. This scooter is priced at Rs1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, minus subsidies).

EeVe Soul

EeVe India launched its new electric scooter Soul at a price of ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The company claims that the electric scooter is based on European technology standards. The EV comes equipped with IOT enabled, anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, central braking system geo- tagging, keyless experience, reverse mode and geo-fencing. On a full charge, this scooter offers the user a range of over 120 km.

Bounce Infinity

Electric vehicle startup Bounce recently launched its new Infinity electric scooter. One can avail the EV at a price of ₹68,999 including the battery and charger. However, the price of the scooter stands at ₹36,000 without the battery. It is the first electric scooter in the market that is offered with an optional battery. The company has the e-scooter with 'battery as a service' option that will allow customers to opt for the vehicle without a battery. Its two-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery gives the scooter a range of 85 km on a single charge.

Komaki TN95

Komaki has launched its three battery-powered two-wheelers called TN95, SE and M5. The TN95 and SE are electric scooters whose prices stand at ₹98,000 and ₹96,000 respectively, whereas the M5 model is an electric motorcycle priced at ₹99,000 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The TN95 electric scooter comes with a detachable lithium-ion battery that can offer the user a range from 100 km to 150 km on a full charge. However, the company is yet to reveal the entire technical details of this specific model.