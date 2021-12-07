Bounce Inifinity E1 vs Ola S1: What offers the most attractive proposition?

While Ola S1 has been the most hyped and most talked about electric scooter in the country so far, it remains a question whether Bounce will be able to challenge it with Infinity E1. While Ola S1 comes with a complete ownership model for the consumers, Bounce has introduced a blend of both ownership and subscription models with its Infinity E1.

Here is comprehensive comparison between the two electric scooters to understand what offers a better proposition to the consumers.

Bounce Inifinity E1 vs Ola S1: Price

Bounce Infinity E1 comes available at very competitive pricing and is cheaper than Ola S1. Bounce offers this scooter as a whole package and with the battery-as-a-service option as well. While the whole package is available for consumers at ₹68,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi), one can also opt for the battery-as-a-service option, which will allow him or her to buy the scooter sans battery at ₹36,000. If opted for the battery-as-a-service plan, the scooter owner has to pay extra for the battery service package through a monthly subscription plan.

On the other hand, Ola S1 doesn't come with a swappable battery and hence, it is available with a whole package. This electric scooter is priced at ₹85,099 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Ola S1: Design

Bounce Infinity E1 has been designed following a retro-modern theme. The front profile of this scooter grabs attention with the fresh look that blends modern elements with retro styling. It gets LED projector headlamps, integrated LED daytime running light, digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth, alloy wheels, LED taillight etc.

The under-seat storage comes big enough. Bounce Infinity E1 runs on 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres. Stopping power is delivered by a 230 mm front disk brake and a 203 mm hydraulic brake at the rear. The scooter comes with a seat height of 780 mm and 155 mm of ground clearance.

Ola S1 on the other hand comes with a unique design that is identical to the Etergo Appscooter. Its LED headlamps with dual-beam look like to have taken inspiration from the movie Wall-E. The seven-inch touchscreen digital instrument cluster too comes with a host of connectivity options and features on offer. The scooter gets LED indicators, LED taillight. It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres. The scooter gets multiple riding modes. For braking duty, it gets front and rear disc brakes.

Speaking about the overall design, Ola S1 looks way much better than Bounce Inifinity E1 or any other electric scooter in India. However, in terms of features, Ola S1 stays much ahead of Bounce Infinity E1. Ola S1 gets a proprietary battery management system, auto-lock, anti-theft alarm, multiple user interfaces for the digital display, geo-fencing etc.

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Ola S1: Battery, range and performance

Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter uses a swappable 2 kWh 48V battery pack with an IP67 rating. This battery pack is paired with a rear-wheel based BLDC hub motor. This scooter gets three different riding modes - Drag, Eco and Power. In Power mode, the scooter can run at a top speed of 65 kmph. Bounce Infinity E1 is capable of running an 85 km range on a single charge.

Ola S1 on the other hand gets a moire powerful 2.98 kWh battery pack paired with the electric motor. The motor onboard this electric scooter is capable of churning out 8.5 kW power output and allows it to run at a top speed of 90 kmph. Ola S1 is claimed to have a range of 121 km from a single charge, which means it can run a much longer distance than Infinity E1.

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Ola S1: Verdict

Ola S1 electric scooter comes with a host of additional features compared to Bounce Infinity E1. In terms of design as well, Ola S1 appears much more stylish and modern compared to the Bounce Infinity E1. It comes offering better range and more power as well. A wide range of connectivity options and navigation facility right at the tab-like digital display too increase Ola S1's appeal.