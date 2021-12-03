Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Bounce enters electric scooter market with Infinity: Key facts you need to know
Bounce enters electric scooter market with Infinity: Key facts you need to know

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2021, 10:55 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Bounce Infinity electric scooter comes with a competitive pricing against its rivals.

Bounce became the latest EV startup to join the bandwagon of electric vehicle manufacturers in India with its electric scooter Infinity. The EV manufacturer launched its first-ever electric scooter Infinity on Thursday at 68,999, inclusive of battery and charger. The Bounce Infinity electric scooter costs 36,000 without the battery.

It is already available for booking at a token amount of 499.

(Also Read: Bounce Infinity electric scooter, with battery swap, launched)

The scooter will compete with rivals such as Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube and Ather 450X. The Bounce Infinity will be available for test rides from mid-December, while deliveries of this electric scooter will commence in March 2022.

Before the Bounce Infinity electric scooter hits roads, here are some key facts about it.

Battery as a service

Bounce has launched battery as a service along with Infinity scooter. This will allow the consumers to buy Bounce Infinity electric scooter without a battery. Under this battery as a service, Bounce Infinity electric scooter consumers will be able to swap batteries minimising their operational cost and downtime as well.

85 km range on a single charge

Bounce Infinity gets power from a two kWh lithium-ion battery pack that ensures an 85 km range on a single charge for the electric scooter. Also, it can reach a top speed of 65 kmph.

Drag mode

Bounce claims that Infinity electric scooter gets a drag mode that allows the rider to drag the scooter in case it gets punctured. Other riding modes include Power and Eco.

Connectivity

Bounce Inifinity comes offering a connectivity option that allows the scooter's system to be paired with an app. This allows to check information and control some features from the user's smartphone.

Retro-modern design

Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter is available in a retro-modern design that blends retro styling elements with modern elements. It gets an LED headlamp with LED daytime running light, digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels with front and rear disc brakes, BLDC hub motor positioned at the rear wheel.

Five different colour options

Bounce Infinity E1 e-scooter is available in five different colour options. These are - Sparkle Black, Comet Gray, Sporty Red, Pearl White and Desat Silver.

Fully digital speedometer

The electric scooter gets a fully digital speedometer that shows information such as ignition status, side stand status, indicators, battery SOC status, speed display, odometer reading, vehicle status, Bluetooth status, high beam status etc.

  • First Published Date : 03 Dec 2021, 10:55 AM IST

