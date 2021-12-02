Bounce Infinity e-scooter, with battery swap, launched. Price, other details

EV startup Bounce on Thursday announced the launch of its new Infinity electric scooter in the Indian market at ₹68,999 inclusive of battery and charger. The scooter costs ₹36,000 without the battery. The company has also initiated bookings for its new battery-powered scooter at an initial token amount of ₹499.

Bounce will begin test rides for the electric scooter in mid December while deliveries have been scheduled for March next year. Infinity electric scooter will be made available in five colour options.

The new Infinity electric scooter is the first in market to be offered with an optional battery. Bounce has introduced Infinity e-scooter with 'Battery as a service' option that allows customers to opt for the vehicle without a battery. This has also enabled the EV maker to price the scooter very competitively against the already established rivals such as the Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube as well as Ather 450X.

Bounce Infinity sources power from a two kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery which provides a range of 85 km in a single charge. The e-scooter can reach a top speed of 65kmph. It offers a Drag mode that enables users to drag the scooter in case it gets punctured. The scooter can be paired with a smart app for convenient operation of features.

Battery swapping infrastructure presented by EV startup Bounce.

Bounce has also recently announced 100% stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at close to $7 million earlier this year. Under this deal, Bounce has also announced that it has acquired 22Motors' production facility located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The production site is capable of producing close to 180,000 scooter per annum. Bounce is also likely to setup another plant somewhere in Southern India.