Top upcoming bikes, scooters expected to launch in December 2021

December is generally the driest month of the year in the Indian automobile industry as most of the launches are generally shifted towards the start of the next year. And the scene is expected to remain more or less the same this year as well, as only a handful of two-wheeler makers will announce new launches this month.

Sit tight as we list down all the upcoming bikes and scooters in India in December 2021.

Bounce Infinity electric scooter: Bounce will roll out the pricing of the new Infinity e-scooter in the Indian market on December 2021. The scooter will be launched with an option of ‘Battery as a service’ which enables the customer to opt for the scooter without a battery. This will allow Bounce to retail the scooter at a much lower price. Expect the scooter to be announced at a starting price of ₹ 92,000, while under the ‘Battery as a service’ option, the scooter will retain at around ₹ 60,000.

Harley Davidson Sportster S: Harley-Davidson India has previously announced that it will be launching the new and much-awaited Sportster S in December 2021. The launch will take place during the upcoming India Bike Week that will take place on 4-5 December 2021. Harley has also commenced the pre-bookings for its upcoming motorcycle in the country.

Yezdi Roadking ADV: Another firecracker that's just waiting to explode in the Indian market is the upcoming Himalayan lookalike ADV from Yezdi that is expected to be launched in the country soon. While there is no confirmation of the launch date of this ADV, but expect the same to go on sale in the next few weeks. The same might be christened Roadking, as a tribute to Yezdi's iconic model from the past.

KTM RC390: At the launch of the new RC200 earlier this year, KTM announced that it will also be launching the new-gen RC390 in India soon. The updated sportbike from the orange machine maker is also likely to set foot in India in the next few weeks.