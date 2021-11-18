Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > This city becomes 100th in Uber India's map
Uber dominates the Indian ride hailing market along with Ola.

This city becomes 100th in Uber India's map

1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 06:16 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Warangal in Telangana becomes the 100th city to have Uber service in India.

Ride hailing service aggregator Uber on Thursday has announced that it has launched its ride sharing service in Warangal in Telangana. With this, the ride hailing service provider introduces its service in 100 cities across India.

(Also Read: Uber to get 50,000 Tesla electric cars after Hertz deal)

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Uber has said in a statement that initially, there will be a range of auto and car service options will be available in Warangal.

The US based ride hailing service company launched its service in India back in 2013. Initially, it focused on the Tier 1 and metro cities. Gradually, the service became available in lower tier cities, as Uber started expanding its operational map across India.

The company claims that since 2013, it has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers. After expanding to 100 cities across India, Uber now aims to spread its operational network to 200 cities across the country in near future.

Talking about the service expansion, Shiva Shailendran, Head of Cities Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, "Our India journey is only just beginning and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the years to come."

In India, Uber offers a wide range of ride hailing services. These offerings include ride hailing through cars, two-wheelers, auto rickshaws. During pandemic, Uber has started package delivery services as well. Not only that, Uber offers food delivery service in India through its UberEats wing as well.

The company has been witnessing steep competition in the Indian ride hailing market as the segment saw a bulging number of operators launching their respective services. However, apart from Ola, no other service providers have been able to throw tough challenge to Uber.

  • First Published Date : 18 Nov 2021, 06:16 PM IST