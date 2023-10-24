Top 5 affordable city commuter motorcycles under 1 lakh

Published Oct 24, 2023

#1 Hero Splendor Plus: Priced between 75,141 and 77,986 (ex-showroom)

The Splendor series has several models and one of the most popular among them is the Splendor Plus

 #2 Honda SP 125: Priced between 86,017 and 90,017 (ex-showroom)

It comes with a 123.94 cc single-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed gearbox

#3 Hero HF Deluxe: Priced between 59,998 and 68,768 (ex-showroom)

It is powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a four-speed gearbox

#4 Honda Shine 125: Priced between 79,800 and 83,800 (ex-showroom)

It is powered by a 123.94 cc engine that generates 10.59 bhp peak power 

#5 Hero Glamour: Priced between 80,908 and 86,348 (ex-showroom)
It is powered by a 124.7 cc engine and sprints from 0-60 kmph in 6.7 seconds. For details...
