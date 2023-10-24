Top 5 affordable city commuter motorcycles under 1 lakh

#1 Hero Splendor Plus: Priced between ₹75,141 and ₹77,986 (ex-showroom)
The Splendor series has several models and one of the most popular among them is the Splendor Plus
#2 Honda SP 125: Priced between ₹86,017 and ₹90,017 (ex-showroom)
It comes with a 123.94 cc single-cylinder engine that is paired with a five-speed gearbox
#3 Hero HF Deluxe: Priced between ₹59,998 and ₹68,768 (ex-showroom)
It is powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a four-speed gearbox
#4 Honda Shine 125: Priced between ₹79,800 and ₹83,800 (ex-showroom)
It is powered by a 123.94 cc engine that generates 10.59 bhp peak power
#5 Hero Glamour: Priced between ₹80,908 and ₹86,348 (ex-showroom)