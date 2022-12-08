HT Auto
Tesla to shorten shifts at Shanghai factory, delay hiring

Tesla Inc will shorten shift hours at its Shanghai factory and has delayed on-boarding of new staff at its most productive plant, according to a report by Bloomberg News, sending shares down about 2% on Thursday.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2022, 17:38 PM
File photo of Tesla Model 3 vehicles (REUTERS)
File photo of Tesla Model 3 vehicles

The factory in China will shorten shifts by about two hours as early as Monday, the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Tesla's Shanghai plant is grappling with elevated inventory levels amid slowing demand in China's auto market.

Still, the plant recorded highest monthly sales of more than 100,000 cars in November.

The EV maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

