Tom Zhu Xiaotong is Tesla's current Global President
Tom Zhu Xiaotong has played a crucial role in Tesla's business expansion in China
Tesla has seen phenomenal success in China within a very short period of time
Tesla's Giga Shanghai has helped the EV maker to grow multifold globally by acting as primary global export hub
Tom Zhu Xiaotong played a key role in setting up the Giga Shanghai
Tom Zhu also played an important role in Tesla's sales growth in China and globally
The development comes at a time when Elon Musk has been accused of focusing more on Twitter, which he purchased recently and became its CEO
With Tesla, Twitter, SpaceX and other companies under him, Musk has a full plate
Elon Musk has often claimed that he never wanted to be Tesla's CEO, but an engineer