Elon Musk has decided to hand over the Tesla steering to Tom Zhu Xiaotong

Published Dec 08, 2022

Tom Zhu Xiaotong is Tesla's current Global President

Tom Zhu Xiaotong has played a crucial role in Tesla's business expansion in China

Tesla has seen phenomenal success in China within a very short period of time

Tesla's Giga Shanghai has helped the EV maker to grow multifold globally by acting as primary global export hub

Tom Zhu Xiaotong played a key role in setting up the Giga Shanghai

Tom Zhu also played an important role in Tesla's sales growth in China and globally

The development comes at a time when Elon Musk has been accused of focusing more on Twitter, which he purchased recently and became its CEO

With Tesla, Twitter, SpaceX and other companies under him, Musk has a full plate

Elon Musk has often claimed that he never wanted to be Tesla's CEO, but an engineer
