Tesla issues second recall for vehicles equipped with Boombox feature

Tesla has informed that the vehicles that were a part of the previous recall can now no longer have the Boombox played when in Drive, Neutral, or Reverse modes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 02:41 PM
EV giant Tesla has issued a second recall for its vehicles equipped with the Boombox feature that fails to comply with federal mandates on pedestrian warning sounds. A total of 594,717 affected units include 2017-2022 Model 3 produced between December 27, 2017 and March 22, 2022, Model Y built between November 26, 2019 and March 31, 2022, Model S manufactured from August 28, 2020 to March 31, 2022, and Model X built from August 28, 2020 to March 31, 2022.

The electric car manufacturer first issued a recall for 579,000 vehicles equipped with the Boombox feature in February. It has now superseded that recall with a new one that also involves vehicles that are equipped or may be equipped in the future with its Summon and Smart Summon functions.

(Also read | Tesla in racism now, counter attacks against California lawsuit)

The previous recall was issued by the company In February for a total of 579,000 vehicles equipped with the Boombox feature. The EV maker has now superseded that recall with a new one that also involves vehicles that are equipped or may be equipped in the future with its 'Summon' and "Smart Summon' functions.

Tesla has informed that the vehicles that were a part of the previous recall can now no longer have the Boombox played when the vehicle is in Drive, Neutral, or Reverse modes. The company will now deploy the same software update to vehicles that can be driven remotely with Summon or Smart Summon, further ensuring that they too meet pedestrian warning sound regulations.

Last week, Tesla issues another recall for a total of 7,289 Model Xs built between September 8, 2021 and April 5, 2022 due an issue with airbags. In these vehicles, when the front passenger or front driver-side windows are lowered, the front-row curtain airbag may “interact" with the A-pillar trim during deployment, reducing its effectiveness, thus not comply with safety regulations.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 02:40 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Tesla Model S Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model X
