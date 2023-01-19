Tesla could add more colours to its electric model range

US EV giant Tesla has been expanding the number of vehicles it makes, the number of trim levels associated with them, and now it plans to make offer more paint colours, one of the aspect on the carmaker's electric model range that has otherwise remain limited over the years. The company's design chief, Franz von Holzhausen, during a podcast, when asked if American customers could look forward to any more colors in the near future, said that they could.

Holzhausen, talking about more colour options on the Tesla model range during the interview, said, “Wait and see." The question about the colours on Tesla vehicles was inspired by the Model Y, which recently started production in Germany. The units of Model Y get only two paint colors - Quicksilver and Midnight Cherry Red. Despite only being produced at its Berlin plant, though, the colors were developed in the US, according to von Holzhausen.

Also Read : Tesla, BYD team up to invest in this country's electric vehicle industry

While explaining the process of colour development for its models, the design boss said that the colors are developed with a team, and they are then evolved with ample testing and development. "That doesn’t necessarily mean that the colors will be used here, though. The ultimate arbiter, according to the designer, is CEO Elon Musk, who has “the final say," Holzhausen said.

Even though the design boss' answer about more colours on Tesla seemed a bit non-committal, there seems that there is hope for potential Tesla customers who wish that they could get a vehicle in a broader range of colors.

With challenges around production a continued issue for Tesla—such that the company has brought the man who got its Chinese plant up and running to the US to lead global production— it won't be surprising that the automaker is averse to introducing new complications.

First Published Date: