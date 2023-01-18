HT Auto
Tesla, BYD team up to invest in this country's electric-vehicle industry

Tesla, BYD team up to invest in this country's electric-vehicle industry

US auto giant Tesla has partnered with Chinese automaker BYD and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co to finalize a deal to invest in Indonesia’s electric-vehicle industry, a senior minister informed Bloomberg, saying that many top global carmakers are coming to the country to invest in battery-powered mobility. “BYD, Tesla, Hyundai and others are all finalizing deals with Indonesia," said Luhut Panjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment.

18 Jan 2023
President Joko Widodo has set out a vision of building out an end-to-end electric-vehicle supply chain onshore by offering potential investors access to Indonesia’s reserves of key battery metals as well as its more than 270 million consumers. Now this plan has started taking shape as global EV and battery producers plan billions of dollars of investment, from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.'s $6 billion mining-to-batteries complex to Hyundai's new EV plant.

Indonesia, which is Southeast Asia's largest economy, expects $30 billion of investments through 2026 to develop its EV battery ecosystem, according to a Tuesday presentation by Panjaitan. The government is also planning to give as much as 80 million rupiah or $5,271 of subsidy for each EV purchase to boost adoption of battery-powered vehicles. “The cabinet has reached a decision on EV matters and will make an announcement soon," Panjaitan said.

