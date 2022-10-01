Tata Motors sold 11,522 electric cars in Q2, expects mass adoption of EVs

Tata Motors has launched the most affordable EV hatchback in the Indian market. It is the Tiago EV and the manufacturer is expecting that adoption of EVs will increase in the future.

`Tata Motors on Saturday announced that they have sold 11,522 units of electric vehicles in Q2 of FY23. The homegrown manufacturer reported a growth of 326 per cent when compared to Q2 FY22. Tata is expecting that more people will be adopting electric vehicles during the festive season. Moreover, with the improvement in semiconductor issues, the supply should also improve.

In September 2022, Tata Motors sold 3,655 electric vehicles which is a 239 per cent growth over last year. During the same period, the manufacturer sold 43,999 ICE-vehicles. When compared, last year, they sold 24,652 ICE-vehicles. So, the growth percentage is 78 in terms of year-on-year basis. Total domestic sales in September stood at 80,633 units. Whereas, last year this figure was 55,988 units.

Tata Motors recently launched the Tiago EV in the Indian market. It is currently the most affordable electric hatchback that a person can buy. It starts at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said that the Tata Tiago EV has opened new vistas and is poised to drive the mass adoption of EVs across the country. “Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retails on the back of improving supply of vehicles" said Chandra.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Tiago EV is offered with two battery packs. The smaller battery pack measures 19.2 kWh and can deliver a claimed range of 250 km. It produces 45 kW of max power and 110 Nm of peak torque. It can hit 0-60 kmph in 6.2 seconds.

The larger battery pack measures 24 kWh and it claims a driving range of 315 km. It produces 55 kWh of max power and 114 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.

First Published Date: