Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tata Motors Shares Drop Over 7%; Market Valuation Erodes By 42,461 Cr In Two Days

Tata Motors loses 42,461 crore market valuation in two days

By: PTI
Updated on: 06 Aug 2024, 08:27 AM
Follow us on:
  • Tata Motors' stock emerged as the biggest laggard on Monday among the Sensex and Nifty firms.
Tata Motors' stock emerged as the biggest laggard on Monday among the Sensex and Nifty firms. (REUTERS)

Tata Motors' stock plunged over 7 per cent on Monday, extending its previous day's slump, in line with a sharp decline in the equity market.

Shares of the firm tanked 7.32 per cent to settle at 1,016.65 on the BSE. During the day, it dived 7.54 per cent to 1,014.15.

At the NSE, the stock tumbled 7.31 per cent to 1,016.45.

The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

In two days, the firm's market valuation was eroded by 42,461.21 crore to 3,38,001.41 crore.

The 30-share BSE benchmark plummeted 2,222.55 points or 2.74 per cent to settle at over a month's low of 78,759.40, marking its worst single-day retreat since June 4, 2024. During the day, it tanked 2,686.09 points or 3.31 per cent to 78,295.86.

The NSE Nifty slumped 662.10 points or 2.68 per cent to settle at more than a month's low of 24,055.60. During the day, it tumbled 824 points or 3.33 per cent to 23,893.70.

Shares of Tata Motors had declined more than 4 per cent on Friday after the auto major reported a fall in total sales in July.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Tigor
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.30 - 9.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 - 10.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
Range Icon500 km
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

On Thursday, Tata Motors reported an 11 per cent year-on-year dip in total sales at 71,996 units in July.

The company had sold 80,633 units in July 2023. Its total domestic sales dipped 11 per cent and stood at 70,161 units last month as against 78,844 units in the year-ago period.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2024, 08:27 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Tata Motors
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS