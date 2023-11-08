Odysse electric two-wheelers available with benefits of up to 7,500

Published Nov 08, 2023

 The limited-time scheme till Diwali includes a cash discount of 5,000 

It also includes free accessories worth 2,500 across the range

 Further festive discounts of up to 20,000 can be availed by purchasing via Flipkart

The company offers two electric motorbikes and four electric scooters in India

These include Vader, Evoqis, Hawk, E2Go, E2Go+, V2, V2+, and Trot

Odysse Vader electric motorcycle comes with 7-inch Android display

The Evoqis e-bike gets four drive modes and keyless entry, among other features

Odysse Hawk is claimed to be the country's first e-scooter with cruise control and music system

The V2 and V2+ e-scooters get waterproof motor and huge boot space
