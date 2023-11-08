Odysse electric two-wheelers available with benefits of up to 7,500

The limited-time scheme till Diwali includes a cash discount of ₹5,000
It also includes free accessories worth ₹2,500 across the range
Further festive discounts of up to ₹20,000 can be availed by purchasing via Flipkart
The company offers two electric motorbikes and four electric scooters in India
These include Vader, Evoqis, Hawk, E2Go, E2Go+, V2, V2+, and Trot
Odysse Vader electric motorcycle comes with 7-inch Android display
The Evoqis e-bike gets four drive modes and keyless entry, among other features
Odysse Hawk is claimed to be the country's first e-scooter with cruise control and music system
The V2 and V2+ e-scooters get waterproof motor and huge boot space