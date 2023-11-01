HT Auto
HT Auto
Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicles Record 7% Sales Growth In October, Evs Register 28% Surge

SUVs and electric cars help Tata Motors to register 7% sales growth in October

Tata Motors on Wednesday announced that its passenger vehicle sales surged by seven per cent in the Indian market in October 2023. While the homegrown auto manufacturer recorded a total of 48,337 units in the Indian market in October 2023, the company sold 45,217 units in the same month a year ago in the domestic market. This number includes both the internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2023, 13:19 PM
Follow us on:
Tata Nexon facelift
Tata Motors registered single-digit growth in domestic sales in October 2023, fuelled by SUVs and electric cars.
Tata Nexon facelift
Tata Motors has stated that its electric vehicle sales have surged significantly by 28 per cent in October 2023. The auto manufacturer sold a total of 5,465 units of electric cars in domestic and international markets, which was up from 4,277 units recorded in the corresponding month a year ago. The automaker sells electric cars like Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV in India, while it is expected to introduce the Punch EV soon.

Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Tata Motors' total passenger vehicle sales including internal combustion engine-powered and electric vehicles in both domestic and international markets, were 48,637 units last month, up by seven per cent from 45,423 units recorded in the same month a year ago. The auto company has also claimed that its export numbers for passenger vehicles have surged significantly by 46 per cent in October this year. It shipped 300 passenger vehicles to the overseas markets last month, up from 206 units registered in the same month last year.

Tata Motors has been pushing hard to grab a larger chunk of the Indian SUV market, which has been witnessing rapid growth over the last few years. In an attempt to achieve that target, the automaker launched the facelifted Safari and Harrier SUVs in the country a few weeks back. Both the facelifted SUVs were launched on the heels of the Tata Nexon facelift and Nexon EV facelift.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2023, 13:19 PM IST

