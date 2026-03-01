Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors February 2026 sales surge 35% as Nexon, Punch lead domestic segments

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 01 Mar 2026, 17:20 pm
  • Tata Motors’ February 2026 sales rose 35% YoY to 63,331 units, driven by SUV and EV demand.

The Tata Nexon continued as India’s best-selling car, while EV sales jumped 57% compared to last year.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported total sales of 63,331 units in February 2026 across domestic and international markets. The figure marks a 35 per cent year-on-year increase compared to the 46,811 units sold in February 2025.

The carmaker’s performance in the domestic passenger vehicle segment stood at 62,329 units, reflecting a 34 per cent growth from 46,435 units recorded in February last year. International business (IB) volumes registered a 167 per cent increase by rising sharply to 1,002 units, compared to 376 units in the same month last year.

Electric vehicle sales in both domestic and international markets went as high as 8,385 units in February 2026. This marks a 57 per cent growth over the 5,343 EVs sold in February 2025.

Also Read : Tata Motors and Stellantis sign MoU to extend collaboration after 20 years of partnership

Nexon remains the best-selling car in India

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift features slimmer LED DRLs, redesigned LED headlamps and a chunkier bumper with black cladding and a silver skid plate.

The Tata Nexon has retained the top spot as India’s highest-selling car in February 2026. The model also ranked as the country’s best-selling SUV during the month.

The Tata Punch ranked among the top three best-selling cars on our shores and was also the second-highest-selling SUV in February 2026. The sub-4m SUV was recently updated with a facelift that saw it receive a range of cosmetic changes and feature updates.

Tata’s February sales performance reflects sustained growth within its passenger vehicle portfolio, supported by both SUV and EV demand.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2026, 17:20 pm IST
TAGS: auto sales car sales ev sales tata motors nexon punch
